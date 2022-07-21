- Fixed an issue where higher difficulties did not unlock. You should now have access to the high difficulties, which are significantly more challenging.
- Some buffs were given to the Radioactive planet's starting deck. Its basic weapon deals 1 more damage, and its "Raster" ability gives +2 more shield. The composition of its starting deck is also improved, now starting with 2 "Shieldlet" instead of 3, and with +1 more Raster and Extern.
Heat Death update for 21 July 2022
Quick fix: Difficulty Unlocks
