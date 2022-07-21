 Skip to content

MENTAL update for 21 July 2022

Hand poses for guns are finalized and more fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9166958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hand poses for the guns are finalized
  • Smooth rotation now works on HTC Vive as well
  • Improved terrain texture quality
  • A bug that was causing npcs to not react is now fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1227161
