- Hand poses for the guns are finalized
- Smooth rotation now works on HTC Vive as well
- Improved terrain texture quality
- A bug that was causing npcs to not react is now fixed
MENTAL update for 21 July 2022
Hand poses for guns are finalized and more fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
