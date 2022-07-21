Patch 0.079 EA

Diplomacy Rework
- Diplomacy button cooldowns are now shared between all 4 options (15 seconds)
- Aggression and war cannot be refused anymore
- War declaration takes 3 minutes to fully apply (until that point acts the same as aggression)
- War declaration can be delayed by the target player at the cost of knowledge
Luxury Rework
- Instead of luxuries being tied to each individual person, they will all grab from the same pool inside their house (instead of say, 10 timers for 10 people and 10 clothing, there is 1 timer for 1 clothing that depletes 10x as fast as before)
- Luxury debuff removed (as it no longer makes sense - housing will just devolve when a luxury runs out)
- Villagers no longer need to go home to grab luxuries, they will be consumed automatically by the home itself
Gameplay Changes
- Added spider nests and critters to other maps besides Flowering Meadows
- Added deer and rabbit critters
Bug Fixes
- Added a temporary fix that will teleport units that get stuck in walls of newly built buildings (this issue will be looked into further)
- Fixed garrisons being capturable even if the two players are not at war
Graphics Changes
- Added missing jewelry shop graphics
- Added missing library graphics for workers and wares inside
Changed files in this update