SSS222 Playtest update for 21 July 2022

Playtest Build 4.1

Playtest Build 4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Crystal Mending not being unlockable
  • Made modules autoequip on unlock when the slot is empty
  • Made Keyboard movement not slippery when letting go of a key | Also added Z as the keybind for shootting (useful for some players used to it from other games when using Arrow Keys)
  • Nerfed base damage of Comets from 10 to 7.6
  • Vortex Wheel dies out a lot quicker when not fed with energy[player not shooting]

