- Fixed Crystal Mending not being unlockable
- Made modules autoequip on unlock when the slot is empty
- Made Keyboard movement not slippery when letting go of a key | Also added Z as the keybind for shootting (useful for some players used to it from other games when using Arrow Keys)
- Nerfed base damage of Comets from 10 to 7.6
- Vortex Wheel dies out a lot quicker when not fed with energy[player not shooting]
SSS222 Playtest update for 21 July 2022
Playtest Build 4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
