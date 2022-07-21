 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 21 July 2022

Hotfix for crashes caused by AZERTY keyboard fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9166673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix patch fixes game startup problems caused by an earlier fix for AZERTY keyboard problems. We are very sorry for the inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

The Riftbreaker Content Depot 780311
  • Loading history…
The Riftbreaker - World Expansion 1 (1945600) Depot Depot 1945600
  • Loading history…
