 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RC Rush update for 21 July 2022

1.3.1.4 small menu fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9166635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.1.4

Fixed menu vehicles from giving up and going bonkers after first lap(!)
Optimized terrains a bit
Fixed stretched rock texture in cave track B
Updated bHaptics plugin to v1.6.6

Changed files in this update

Depot 1654801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link