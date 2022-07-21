1.3.1.4 small menu fix

v1.3.1.4
Fixed menu vehicles from giving up and going bonkers after first lap(!)
Optimized terrains a bit
Fixed stretched rock texture in cave track B
Updated bHaptics plugin to v1.6.6
Changed files in this update