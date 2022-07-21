3D Joys 0.1.2 ( VR Compatibility)

Version 0.1.2
-
Oculus Touch Compatibility
-
Valve Index Compatibility
-
HTC Vive Compatibility
-
Microsoft Motion Controller Compatibility
theoretically...
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 0.1.2
Oculus Touch Compatibility
Valve Index Compatibility
HTC Vive Compatibility
Microsoft Motion Controller Compatibility
theoretically...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update