3D Joys update for 21 July 2022

3D Joys 0.1.2 ( VR Compatibility)

Share · View all patches · Build 9166395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.1.2

  • Oculus Touch Compatibility

  • Valve Index Compatibility

  • HTC Vive Compatibility

  • Microsoft Motion Controller Compatibility

theoretically...

