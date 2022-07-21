 Skip to content

Slappyball update for 21 July 2022

New Ball Again? And Smooth Servers Baby

Build 9166348

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ball 1.9: Here we go again. This time it's gonna work. Maybe.
  • Improved performance when players join or leave mid-match
  • Greatly reduced server lag in general
  • Party issues going into Freeplay should be resolved
  • Freeplay and Tutorial map visual adjustments

