- Ball 1.9: Here we go again. This time it's gonna work. Maybe.
- Improved performance when players join or leave mid-match
- Greatly reduced server lag in general
- Party issues going into Freeplay should be resolved
- Freeplay and Tutorial map visual adjustments
Slappyball update for 21 July 2022
New Ball Again? And Smooth Servers Baby
Patchnotes via Steam Community
