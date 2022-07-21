Tropicana Event

Version 6.2.0
What's New:
New:
- The summer event "Tropicana" just started it will run for 14 days and you will get to unlock unique rewards and avatars.
- Added animations on the currency counters.
Changes:
- The art and the animations of the heroes Solaine, Boris and Benedictus have been reworked.
- Improvements on the sound system, added battle and hero abilities SFX for Talia, Burt, Solaine, Boris, Benedictus, Muriel and Blaze.
Fixes:
- Coding optimization that will help with server connection for players with weak internet connections.
- Fixed several minor bugs.
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
