Firestone Idle RPG update for 21 July 2022

Tropicana Event

Firestone Idle RPG update for 21 July 2022

Tropicana Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 6.2.0
What's New:

New:

  • The summer event "Tropicana" just started it will run for 14 days and you will get to unlock unique rewards and avatars.
  • Added animations on the currency counters.

Changes:

  • The art and the animations of the heroes Solaine, Boris and Benedictus have been reworked.
  • Improvements on the sound system, added battle and hero abilities SFX for Talia, Burt, Solaine, Boris, Benedictus, Muriel and Blaze.

Fixes:

  • Coding optimization that will help with server connection for players with weak internet connections.
  • Fixed several minor bugs.

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/

