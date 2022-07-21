 Skip to content

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II update for 21 July 2022

Various fixes 1

  • Hang entering Red Fang Lair
  • Crash in co-op mode invoking P2 quick spell selection after Wayfork Village Inn battle
  • 60 FPS throttling on certain VSync configurations
  • Allow P2 to dismiss the load screen blurbs in co-op mode

