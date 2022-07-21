- Hang entering Red Fang Lair
- Crash in co-op mode invoking P2 quick spell selection after Wayfork Village Inn battle
- 60 FPS throttling on certain VSync configurations
- Allow P2 to dismiss the load screen blurbs in co-op mode
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II update for 21 July 2022
Various fixes 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
