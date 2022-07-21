 Skip to content

Realms of Magic update for 21 July 2022

Version 1.0.1

Realms of Magic update for 21 July 2022

Version 1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with quest for Soger requesting incorrect wood type in dialogue
  • Fixed issue with duplicate sentence in Talents window tooltip
  • Fixed issue that allowed players to delete NPCs
  • Fixed issue that allowed player to place Campfire in tutorial location
  • Changed Blacksmithing level requirement for Tin Axe recipe to avoid confusion during Hardwin's quest
  • Improved the final dialogue with important storyline character

