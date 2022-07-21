- Fixed issue with quest for Soger requesting incorrect wood type in dialogue
- Fixed issue with duplicate sentence in Talents window tooltip
- Fixed issue that allowed players to delete NPCs
- Fixed issue that allowed player to place Campfire in tutorial location
- Changed Blacksmithing level requirement for Tin Axe recipe to avoid confusion during Hardwin's quest
- Improved the final dialogue with important storyline character
Realms of Magic update for 21 July 2022
Version 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
