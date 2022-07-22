 Skip to content

MorphVOX Pro 5 - Voice Changer update for 22 July 2022

Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Support for single SHIFT and CONTROL key in Push-to-talk. Fix Push-to-talk menu item. Fix for crashing when adding some images to user added custom voices and sound effects.

Changed files in this update

