Support for single SHIFT and CONTROL key in Push-to-talk. Fix Push-to-talk menu item. Fix for crashing when adding some images to user added custom voices and sound effects.
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Voice Changer update for 22 July 2022
Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update