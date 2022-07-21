Patch 1.0.3 is up now

Adjustments
- Added an option to select the microphone type (between "Photon" and "Unity"). This may solve some problems for people that had microphone issues, try it out!
- Reduced the cooldown between apparitions of the orphan
- Reduced the volume of the alarm
- Reduced the volume of doors breaking
- Reduced the volume of adding/removing an object from the exorcism table
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where various objects such as the exorcism table and the fusebox could disappear when a specific door was broken on Gamara Villa
- Fixed a bug that allowed ghosts to catch players outside the barrier
- Fixed a bug that allowed the shusher to shush people outside the barrier
- Fixed the "orphan doll dance"
- Fixed a bug where the orphan would keep accepting the same toys
- Changed "sleepyyyyy" to "sleeeeepy" in a specific text
- Fixed a bug with the "reset all objects" button
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck on the pile of books on Gamara Villa
- Fixed a spot in Eastwood House garage where you could see through the door
- Fixed a bug where the runner's bells would stay after the exorcism
- Stopped the helper talisman from going through furniture
- Fixed a bug that prevented ghosts from going outside on Rock's End Farmhouse
- Fixed a bug where the helper talisman would collide with invisible ghosts
- Fixed a pathfinding problem on Gamara Villa that could cause the shusher to get stuck during the exorcism
Changed files in this update