Remnant Records update for 21 July 2022

Patch 1.0.3 is up now

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Added an option to select the microphone type (between "Photon" and "Unity"). This may solve some problems for people that had microphone issues, try it out!
  • Reduced the cooldown between apparitions of the orphan
  • Reduced the volume of the alarm
  • Reduced the volume of doors breaking
  • Reduced the volume of adding/removing an object from the exorcism table

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where various objects such as the exorcism table and the fusebox could disappear when a specific door was broken on Gamara Villa
  • Fixed a bug that allowed ghosts to catch players outside the barrier
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the shusher to shush people outside the barrier
  • Fixed the "orphan doll dance"
  • Fixed a bug where the orphan would keep accepting the same toys
  • Changed "sleepyyyyy" to "sleeeeepy" in a specific text
  • Fixed a bug with the "reset all objects" button
  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck on the pile of books on Gamara Villa
  • Fixed a spot in Eastwood House garage where you could see through the door
  • Fixed a bug where the runner's bells would stay after the exorcism
  • Stopped the helper talisman from going through furniture
  • Fixed a bug that prevented ghosts from going outside on Rock's End Farmhouse
  • Fixed a bug where the helper talisman would collide with invisible ghosts
  • Fixed a pathfinding problem on Gamara Villa that could cause the shusher to get stuck during the exorcism

