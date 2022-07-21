Patch 0.9.0

New Content
Contains 4 new achievements and:
- new Challenge stage
- 2 new Arcanas
Important:
- Moved save data folder on Windows to a safer location to avoid Cloud conflicts and issues on Steam Deck. The save files will now be in %APPDATA%/Vampire_Survivors_Data.
Extra (not present on the roadmap):
- 1 new character: Gyorunton. Due to time constraints, this one won't be linked to the usual Unlocks/Achievements. The unlock conditions are "Survive 15 minutes in the new challenge stage, with 1 active weapon only"
- 1 new weapon: Bracelet
Tweaks:
- Added a new music track when opening the Bestiary (can also be used as a standard in-game track )
- Added a cap to Duration for Limit Broken weapons
- Results screen now shows damage from special Arcanas
Bugfixes:
- Option to hide damage numbers also affects recovery numbers
- Some projectiles standing still when there are no enemies
- Vento Sacro and Fuwalafuwaloo stop firing after getting a Duration bonus via Limit Break
