Vampire Survivors update for 21 July 2022

Patch 0.9.0

Patch 0.9.0

Build 9165420

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

Contains 4 new achievements and:

  • new Challenge stage
  • 2 new Arcanas

Important:

  • Moved save data folder on Windows to a safer location to avoid Cloud conflicts and issues on Steam Deck. The save files will now be in %APPDATA%/Vampire_Survivors_Data.

Extra (not present on the roadmap):

  • 1 new character: Gyorunton. Due to time constraints, this one won't be linked to the usual Unlocks/Achievements. The unlock conditions are "Survive 15 minutes in the new challenge stage, with 1 active weapon only"
  • 1 new weapon: Bracelet

Tweaks:

  • Added a new music track when opening the Bestiary (can also be used as a standard in-game track )
  • Added a cap to Duration for Limit Broken weapons
  • Results screen now shows damage from special Arcanas

Bugfixes:

  • Option to hide damage numbers also affects recovery numbers
  • Some projectiles standing still when there are no enemies
  • Vento Sacro and Fuwalafuwaloo stop firing after getting a Duration bonus via Limit Break

