Waves of Steel update for 21 July 2022

Waves of Steel v0.50 release notes

Build 9165394

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a patch release; no new content has been added.

Gameplay:

  • The ship selection UI has been updated, to make finding ships in big save files easier.
  • The treasure for "Poking the Tiger" has been changed to a new special ability. The previous treasure has been added to the drop list for "Hunter, Hunted"
  • Added a treasure to "Chrysalis"
  • The visuals for main gun projectiles have been changed
  • Fire/smoke clouds emitted by main guns now keep moving with the ship
  • The fading effect applied to shells based on their proximity to the player now has a larger radius
  • Minelayer weapons (aside from the tether mine) have greatly increased fire rates and max ammo counts, to make up for the difficulty of using them.
  • The "Miscellaneous" parts section (three dots blue button in the designer) has been subdivided into different categories.
  • The ship designer now has a "recent items" menu (clock icon), which allows easy access to parts that have recently been worked with.
  • The ship designer now has a button for accessing weapon config, which has been removed from the main menu.
  • Added two new sizes of Bow Drill weapon.
  • If the player has found all techs in a mission, tech crates are no longer converted to health crates, to avoid effects on difficulty when replaying missions.
  • The M-tech bridges now give some bonus max displacement.
  • Guidance arrows (red arrows that hover near the ship) now change size dependi
    ng on the size of the player's ship.

Bugfixes:

  • Fix a bug causing ships to become untargetable zombies if they are destroyed immediately after getting out of their submarines.
  • Fix bug causing the player to not die properly.
  • Fix the amount of ventilation provided by bridges that have built-in vent stacks.
  • The ocean ambiance sound effect has been restored.
  • Fix a certain boss leaving active colliders around after it dies.
  • Fix the Battle Platform superstructure not being able to be placed on other superstructure.
  • Fix a bug preventing designer tutorials from being rerun.
  • Fix bow splashes remaining visible on ships when they are jumping or otherwise ballistic.
  • The nonfunctional "gunpod" weapon has been dummied out.
  • Fix the County cruiser not having red paint.

Modding:

  • Added a maxMassBonus property, which increases the max displacement of the ship when the part is placed on the ship. Note that increasing the ship's overall mass causes engines to be less effective.
  • Added a whooshSound property, which is the name of the sound to play if the weapon triggers wooshing when passing close to the player.

