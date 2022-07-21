Waves of Steel v0.50 release notes

This is a patch release; no new content has been added.
Gameplay:
- The ship selection UI has been updated, to make finding ships in big save files easier.
- The treasure for "Poking the Tiger" has been changed to a new special ability. The previous treasure has been added to the drop list for "Hunter, Hunted"
- Added a treasure to "Chrysalis"
- The visuals for main gun projectiles have been changed
- Fire/smoke clouds emitted by main guns now keep moving with the ship
- The fading effect applied to shells based on their proximity to the player now has a larger radius
- Minelayer weapons (aside from the tether mine) have greatly increased fire rates and max ammo counts, to make up for the difficulty of using them.
- The "Miscellaneous" parts section (three dots blue button in the designer) has been subdivided into different categories.
- The ship designer now has a "recent items" menu (clock icon), which allows easy access to parts that have recently been worked with.
- The ship designer now has a button for accessing weapon config, which has been removed from the main menu.
- Added two new sizes of Bow Drill weapon.
- If the player has found all techs in a mission, tech crates are no longer converted to health crates, to avoid effects on difficulty when replaying missions.
- The M-tech bridges now give some bonus max displacement.
- Guidance arrows (red arrows that hover near the ship) now change size dependi
ng on the size of the player's ship.
Bugfixes:
- Fix a bug causing ships to become untargetable zombies if they are destroyed immediately after getting out of their submarines.
- Fix bug causing the player to not die properly.
- Fix the amount of ventilation provided by bridges that have built-in vent stacks.
- The ocean ambiance sound effect has been restored.
- Fix a certain boss leaving active colliders around after it dies.
- Fix the Battle Platform superstructure not being able to be placed on other superstructure.
- Fix a bug preventing designer tutorials from being rerun.
- Fix bow splashes remaining visible on ships when they are jumping or otherwise ballistic.
- The nonfunctional "gunpod" weapon has been dummied out.
- Fix the County cruiser not having red paint.
Modding:
- Added a
maxMassBonusproperty, which increases the max displacement of the ship when the part is placed on the ship. Note that increasing the ship's overall mass causes engines to be less effective.
- Added a
whooshSoundproperty, which is the name of the sound to play if the weapon triggers wooshing when passing close to the player.
