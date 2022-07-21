 Skip to content

Prostitute Simulator update for 21 July 2022

New mark to show the active clients (Life quality patch)

Hello girls. Your pimp brings you the patch notes:

·A particle system has been added to active clients to make it easier for players to find them.

·Spanish translation bug fixes.

