I've fixed the following issues:
- Saving to another file didn't work, and if you did try, switching between cities could result in errors
- Closing windows would get slower over time
Thanks very much to those who have reported them, I'm very sorry they got into the build!
If you cannot switch to another city, please do the following:
- Play your city on the newest version and note down on which save file you have saved it
- Go to %localappdata%\the-final-earth-2\User Data\Default\saves
- Find files starting with a number and then -RocketExplore and then some more. Rename them to start with the number you just noted MINUS ONE.
Changed files in this update