 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Final Earth 2 update for 21 July 2022

Patch 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9165360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've fixed the following issues:

  • Saving to another file didn't work, and if you did try, switching between cities could result in errors
  • Closing windows would get slower over time
    Thanks very much to those who have reported them, I'm very sorry they got into the build!

If you cannot switch to another city, please do the following:

  • Play your city on the newest version and note down on which save file you have saved it
  • Go to %localappdata%\the-final-earth-2\User Data\Default\saves
  • Find files starting with a number and then -RocketExplore and then some more. Rename them to start with the number you just noted MINUS ONE.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1180131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link