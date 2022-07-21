- Omniball, Objectives and Dialogs positions are remembered per screen
- Added extensive tooltips on the Quick Designer
- Fixed Name showing up for items in the Quick Designer
- Fixed mouse wheel inconsistency
- Fixed Rank Change to the same rank would cause another player to change their rank to the same
- More stability for reloading (reloading now works if it takes you the building screen, for example)
- Upgrading turret weapons now cost appropriately
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 21 July 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3953
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update