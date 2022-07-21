 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 21 July 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3953

Build 9165282

  • Omniball, Objectives and Dialogs positions are remembered per screen
  • Added extensive tooltips on the Quick Designer
  • Fixed Name showing up for items in the Quick Designer
  • Fixed mouse wheel inconsistency
  • Fixed Rank Change to the same rank would cause another player to change their rank to the same
  • More stability for reloading (reloading now works if it takes you the building screen, for example)
  • Upgrading turret weapons now cost appropriately
  • Various Fixes

