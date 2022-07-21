 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 21 July 2022

Version 0.622 Alpha *Experimental*

21 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements

■ Improved performance (part1)

■ Improved movements for "excavator01"
■ Improved movements for "miniexcavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim after loading the savegame

