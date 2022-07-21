Version 0.622 Alpha *Experimental*

Improvements
■ Improved performance (part1)
■ Improved movements for "excavator01"
■ Improved movements for "miniexcavator01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim after loading the savegame
Changed depots in experimental branch