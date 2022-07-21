 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 July 2022

Update, Version 20220721

English
The traffic insurance fraud now takes into account how many living team members you have when hit.
Added a Sanity Manager system module that controls the sanity loss and related information display.
简体中文
交通碰瓷获得的保险金现在会根据被撞时队伍中活着的成员数量加以调整。
加入了一个San值控制的系统模块，管理San值损失和相关信息的显示。

