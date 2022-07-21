 Skip to content

FIND ALL 3: Travel update for 21 July 2022

A small list of fixes and temporarily disabling the last two levels.

Fixed 1 level on normal.
Fixed travel on normal.
Temporarily disabled the last two levels for adjustments and corrections, we apologize.

