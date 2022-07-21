Fixed 1 level on normal.
Fixed travel on normal.
Temporarily disabled the last two levels for adjustments and corrections, we apologize.
FIND ALL 3: Travel update for 21 July 2022
A small list of fixes and temporarily disabling the last two levels.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed 1 level on normal.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update