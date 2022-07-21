 Skip to content

Adventures of Quin85 update for 21 July 2022

PATCH 0.5.6

Build 9164580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Redesigned Lollus Ability visuals

  • Redesigned Niller Ability visuals

  • Added small grey background to enemy HP bars for visual clarity

  • Improved some hitboxes to make it "fair"

  • Added Landmark Popup in the beginning of every Level

  • Added the "God Gamer Mode" (more Checkpoints)

  • FIXED A BUG where standing on the very edge of a cliff and jumping would trigger Clown jump and basically remove the ability to jump twice

