Redesigned Lollus Ability visuals
Redesigned Niller Ability visuals
Added small grey background to enemy HP bars for visual clarity
Improved some hitboxes to make it "fair"
Added Landmark Popup in the beginning of every Level
Added the "God Gamer Mode" (more Checkpoints)
FIXED A BUG where standing on the very edge of a cliff and jumping would trigger Clown jump and basically remove the ability to jump twice
Adventures of Quin85 update for 21 July 2022
PATCH 0.5.6
