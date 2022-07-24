 Skip to content

Occupy Mars: The Game Playtest update for 24 July 2022

Patch 0.84.3 is live!

Change log:

  • fixed problem with disappearing panels in main menu
  • fixed problem with disappearing Olympus Mountain
  • fixed problems with disappearing Techtree Points
  • fixed problems with sleeping clock
  • fixed problem with stucking animations while using inventory
  • fixed problem with vanishing rover extension
  • fixed problem with connecting rover into transformer
  • Spectral Detector now should scan all rocks properly
  • remove duplicated Full-screen setting
  • fixed problems with transformer
  • fixed problem with unlocking Living Quarters 2 upgrade
  • added game pad support in tutorials
  • implemented access to destroyed ITS
  • fixed problems with ores being unable to pickup by rover
  • fixed problem with uneven building placement on grid
  • fixed several typos

