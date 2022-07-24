Patch 0.84.3 is live!

Change log:
- fixed problem with disappearing panels in main menu
- fixed problem with disappearing Olympus Mountain
- fixed problems with disappearing Techtree Points
- fixed problems with sleeping clock
- fixed problem with stucking animations while using inventory
- fixed problem with vanishing rover extension
- fixed problem with connecting rover into transformer
- Spectral Detector now should scan all rocks properly
- remove duplicated Full-screen setting
- fixed problems with transformer
- fixed problem with unlocking Living Quarters 2 upgrade
- added game pad support in tutorials
- implemented access to destroyed ITS
- fixed problems with ores being unable to pickup by rover
- fixed problem with uneven building placement on grid
- fixed several typos
