Полигон Реальности Beta update for 21 July 2022

Fix: Beta v1.2.15

Beta v1.2.15 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bugs related to poor adaptation to different aspect ratios.
-Improved performance.
-Other minor bugs have also been fixed.

