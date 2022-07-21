-Fixed bugs related to poor adaptation to different aspect ratios.
-Improved performance.
-Other minor bugs have also been fixed.
Полигон Реальности Beta update for 21 July 2022
Fix: Beta v1.2.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed bugs related to poor adaptation to different aspect ratios.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update