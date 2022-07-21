- Fixed an issue with levels resetting for some users
- Fixed an issue with being able to equip custom items while downed
- Fixed an issue where lighting wouldn't affect hats
- Fixed a generation problem with submazes
- Added localisation for trench objective
- Added some more anti-cheating measures
- Fixed a few lighting issues
- Fixed the pedestal puzzle in the bamboo forest, added the correct sounds
- Fixed an issue causing frame drops (particularly in the manor)
- Improved performance in manor
- Ghosts now ignore other monster collisions (this prevents them getting stuck on each other)
- Fixed a de-sync issue that could occur on the manor paintings
- Added collider to some doors in the manor
- Fixed an issue where controllers couldn't drag (cryptex/paintings)
- Fixed an issue where monsters could get stuck in certain mazes
- Fixed some localisation issues
- Fixed an issue that could occur with checkpoint loading
- Pigman's stun (after running into a wall) has been reworked to be less janky.
- Fixed some missing colliders in the sewer
Labyrinthine update for 21 July 2022
Bugfixes and some small changes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update