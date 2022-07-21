 Skip to content

Labyrinthine update for 21 July 2022

Bugfixes and some small changes.

Labyrinthine update for 21 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with levels resetting for some users
  • Fixed an issue with being able to equip custom items while downed
  • Fixed an issue where lighting wouldn't affect hats
  • Fixed a generation problem with submazes
  • Added localisation for trench objective
  • Added some more anti-cheating measures
  • Fixed a few lighting issues
  • Fixed the pedestal puzzle in the bamboo forest, added the correct sounds
  • Fixed an issue causing frame drops (particularly in the manor)
  • Improved performance in manor
  • Ghosts now ignore other monster collisions (this prevents them getting stuck on each other)
  • Fixed a de-sync issue that could occur on the manor paintings
  • Added collider to some doors in the manor
  • Fixed an issue where controllers couldn't drag (cryptex/paintings)
  • Fixed an issue where monsters could get stuck in certain mazes
  • Fixed some localisation issues
  • Fixed an issue that could occur with checkpoint loading
  • Pigman's stun (after running into a wall) has been reworked to be less janky.
  • Fixed some missing colliders in the sewer

