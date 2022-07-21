V0.11914 - Experimental Branch Fixes

Hi all,
Survived the heatwave with another batch of fixes ready.
Fixes
- Fixed turrets on turrets with constraints not firing when the bottom turret's target is outside of its constraints.
- Made scope aim inputs relative to sight orientation. Allowing non-upright gunner sights to function correctly.
- Stopped turret traverse sound still playing while turret is at its limit. Also made rotation stop less abruptly at turret limits.
- Fixed incorrect cannon aim preview slider limits.
- Fixed cannon recoiled barrels not fully resetting to original position.
- Fixed sideways turret having camera track pivot offset to the side, making aiming difficult. Past a certain rotation, the camera will fallback to tracking the compartment the initial target is mounted on.
- Fixed incorrect shading of cannon barrel segments when length is zero.
- Fixed blueprint-loaded vehicles having different max turret traverse speeds than the designer vehicle.
- New gunners now auto-assign an unused cannon. Fixes pre-multicannon designs having their gunner unassigned, needing to be manually reassigned.
- Fixed shell impact marks not appearing.
- Stopped ability to restart the engine and continue driving after tank is considered knocked out due to loss of gunner or loaders.
Only a few more multi-cannon bugs left.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch