Sprocket update for 21 July 2022

V0.11914 - Experimental Branch Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9163770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Survived the heatwave with another batch of fixes ready.

Fixes

  • Fixed turrets on turrets with constraints not firing when the bottom turret's target is outside of its constraints.
  • Made scope aim inputs relative to sight orientation. Allowing non-upright gunner sights to function correctly.
  • Stopped turret traverse sound still playing while turret is at its limit. Also made rotation stop less abruptly at turret limits.
  • Fixed incorrect cannon aim preview slider limits.
  • Fixed cannon recoiled barrels not fully resetting to original position.
  • Fixed sideways turret having camera track pivot offset to the side, making aiming difficult. Past a certain rotation, the camera will fallback to tracking the compartment the initial target is mounted on.
  • Fixed incorrect shading of cannon barrel segments when length is zero.
  • Fixed blueprint-loaded vehicles having different max turret traverse speeds than the designer vehicle.
  • New gunners now auto-assign an unused cannon. Fixes pre-multicannon designs having their gunner unassigned, needing to be manually reassigned.
  • Fixed shell impact marks not appearing.
  • Stopped ability to restart the engine and continue driving after tank is considered knocked out due to loss of gunner or loaders.

Only a few more multi-cannon bugs left.

  • Hamish

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9163770
Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
