 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PolyCore Defense update for 21 July 2022

PolyCore Defense is now released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9163491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally

I'm happy to announce that PolyCore Defense is finally out! I hope you will enjoy this experience I have created with lots of helpful feedback from the tower defense community.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1526931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link