Nevergrind Online update for 21 July 2022

Annoying visual bug when returning from town fixed.

Build 9163217

Patchnotes via Steam Community

233: Early Access 0.12.70 - July 21, 2022 6:22 AM EST
• Fixed a visual glitch when returning from a dungeon. The town was not properly shown. This was not network related. This was a visual bug.

