Hotfix - 21/07 # 1.040.7

Patch Notes - 21/07 # 1.040.7
Bugfixes
- Shapeshift form benefits will properly persist after entering a new node.
- 'Rock Explosion' effects moved to a new Blood Tribute card, 'Debris Shower', to prevent some rare cases where the Elemental wasn't properly unsummoned.
- Bewitched enemies about to die from DoT effects could, in some cases, escape their fate.
- Bewitched status will be properly ignored on enemies about to die from DoT effects.
- Pressing X in the Caravan UI was closing only the Event options leaving the background open.
- Fixed some card typos.
Misc Changes
- Moved the Effect Modifiers button from the Char. Sheet Perks tab next to the derived player stats to be accessible from all tabs.
- in Char. Sheet Deck & Equipment tabs added the expertise icon after the card name.
