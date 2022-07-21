 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 21 July 2022

Hotfix - 21/07 # 1.040.7

Last edited 21 July 2022

Patch Notes - 21/07 # 1.040.7

Bugfixes

  • Shapeshift form benefits will properly persist after entering a new node.
  • 'Rock Explosion' effects moved to a new Blood Tribute card, 'Debris Shower', to prevent some rare cases where the Elemental wasn't properly unsummoned.
  • Bewitched enemies about to die from DoT effects could, in some cases, escape their fate.
  • Bewitched status will be properly ignored on enemies about to die from DoT effects.
  • Pressing X in the Caravan UI was closing only the Event options leaving the background open.
  • Fixed some card typos.

Misc Changes

  • Moved the Effect Modifiers button from the Char. Sheet Perks tab next to the derived player stats to be accessible from all tabs.
  • in Char. Sheet Deck & Equipment tabs added the expertise icon after the card name.

