 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 21 July 2022

Territory – Patch 1.9.3 – New Torch Fire and other tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 9162740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Crafatble and holdable Torch Fire. With Fire attack damage!
  • Melee weapon air swing sounds for all melee weapons

Changed

  • Increased player projectile velocity to help make up for your bad aim
  • Increased possible time between raider attacks to give players a chance to breathe and plan their defenses
  • Staggered raider spawns in order to avoid lag spikes/frame rate drops
  • Disabled Raider Squad spawns completely until more base defense features are added to the game
  • Planter water drain rates increased and growth times increased for all plants
  • Plant Fibre interactive resource harvest increased
  • Removed fade in/out for seed extractor audio
  • Grass length increased because size does in fact matter
  • Nerfed all loot spawns
  • Visual cull distance for foliage increased

Fixed

  • Flashlight Inventory Icon
  • Reduced Flashlight intensity

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link