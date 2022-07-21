Territory – Patch 1.9.3 – New Torch Fire and other tweaks

Added
- Crafatble and holdable Torch Fire. With Fire attack damage!
- Melee weapon air swing sounds for all melee weapons
Changed
- Increased player projectile velocity to help make up for your bad aim
- Increased possible time between raider attacks to give players a chance to breathe and plan their defenses
- Staggered raider spawns in order to avoid lag spikes/frame rate drops
- Disabled Raider Squad spawns completely until more base defense features are added to the game
- Planter water drain rates increased and growth times increased for all plants
- Plant Fibre interactive resource harvest increased
- Removed fade in/out for seed extractor audio
- Grass length increased because size does in fact matter
- Nerfed all loot spawns
- Visual cull distance for foliage increased
Fixed
- Flashlight Inventory Icon
- Reduced Flashlight intensity
