 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Groove Fit Island!! update for 21 July 2022

Update - v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9162401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing GFI!

This update includes

  • Sushi started to turn in "Table Tennis".
  • Made it easier to understand the range to avoid the Gnu in "Rugby"
  • Fixed a bug in endless mode where the character was not keeping up with the speed.
  • Other minor fixes.

Future Plans

  • Support for full body tracking（VIVE Tracker & HaritoraX）
  • New mode of daily missions

Full body tracking updates are scheduled for August.
Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!
We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1842911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link