Update - v1.0.3

This update includes
- Sushi started to turn in "Table Tennis".
- Made it easier to understand the range to avoid the Gnu in "Rugby"
- Fixed a bug in endless mode where the character was not keeping up with the speed.
- Other minor fixes.
Future Plans
- Support for full body tracking（VIVE Tracker & HaritoraX）
- New mode of daily missions
Full body tracking updates are scheduled for August.
Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!
We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!
