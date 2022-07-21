 Skip to content

Tower of Spirit update for 21 July 2022

Early Access Version 0.1g : July 21th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build ID: 9162368

Misc

  • Fixed grammar and spelling errors across dialogue of the game.
  • Changed how enemies code is handle. Not a big change for the player, it's mostly an optimization for now but in the end, it will greatly decreased time spent adding new enemies. Player's characters will receive similar treatment this week.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where MP cost was not properly calculated for capacity.

