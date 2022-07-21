Early Access Version 0.1g : July 21th, 2022

Please make sure to update your game on Steam!
Build ID: 9162368
Misc
- Fixed grammar and spelling errors across dialogue of the game.
- Changed how enemies code is handle. Not a big change for the player, it's mostly an optimization for now but in the end, it will greatly decreased time spent adding new enemies. Player's characters will receive similar treatment this week.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where MP cost was not properly calculated for capacity.
