 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OverDrift Festival update for 21 July 2022

NEW UPDATE 4 RELEASED!

Share · View all patches · Build 9162316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 4 SEASONS ADDED: SPRING, SUMMER, FALL & WINTER can be selected when creating a server
  • 2 new cars: 1996 SMK IV & 1997 TUREL 35
  • Possibility to remove and install in any time purchased technical Updrades
  • The SLAPTrain building in Quiet Town and logo in vinyls section
  • [D&F], Drift Friends and Ty SkiDDz logos in vinyls section
  • Optimization for low-end PC: possibility to turn off tire smoke, car headlights and fireworks
  • Possibility to select units of measure: metric or English/American
  • Server information (time counter, number of players) in Livery Workshop menus
  • Fixed an issue with the erroneous launch of the game in VR
  • Many small improvements and many bugs fixed



Changed files in this update

Depot 1273441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link