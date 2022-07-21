- 4 SEASONS ADDED: SPRING, SUMMER, FALL & WINTER can be selected when creating a server
- 2 new cars: 1996 SMK IV & 1997 TUREL 35
- Possibility to remove and install in any time purchased technical Updrades
- The SLAPTrain building in Quiet Town and logo in vinyls section
- [D&F], Drift Friends and Ty SkiDDz logos in vinyls section
- Optimization for low-end PC: possibility to turn off tire smoke, car headlights and fireworks
- Possibility to select units of measure: metric or English/American
- Server information (time counter, number of players) in Livery Workshop menus
- Fixed an issue with the erroneous launch of the game in VR
- Many small improvements and many bugs fixed
OverDrift Festival update for 21 July 2022
NEW UPDATE 4 RELEASED!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
