Eternal Return update for 21 July 2022

Server Maintenance Complete & Patch Note Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Maintenance is done!

Please restart the client to download the update.

Patch Note Fixes

  • Fixes for details that were announced incorrectly in the 0.63.0 patch notes.
Echion

  • Crescent Viper (Q)

    • 1st Hit Damage 20/35/50/75/90(+40% Attack Power) → 20/35/50/75/90(+50% Attack Power)
Electric Shock
  • An issue where the details for 'Electric Shock' were announced wrong
  • Grants a stack of Electric Shock every 5 seconds per basic attack. (Maximum 3 times) -> Grants a stack of Electric Shock for 5 seconds per basic attack. (Maximum 2 times)
Stat Information Update
  • An issue where the patch notes included improvements scheduled for Update 0.64
  • Only the icon locations will be fixed in Update 0.63. Colors will be added in Update 0.64.

