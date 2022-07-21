Server Maintenance Complete & Patch Note Fixes

Maintenance is done!
Please restart the client to download the update.
Patch Note Fixes
- Fixes for details that were announced incorrectly in the 0.63.0 patch notes.
Echion
-
Crescent Viper (Q)
- 1st Hit Damage 20/35/50/75/90(+40% Attack Power) → 20/35/50/75/90(+50% Attack Power)
Electric Shock
- An issue where the details for 'Electric Shock' were announced wrong
- Grants a stack of Electric Shock every 5 seconds per basic attack. (Maximum 3 times) -> Grants a stack of Electric Shock for 5 seconds per basic attack. (Maximum 2 times)
Stat Information Update
- An issue where the patch notes included improvements scheduled for Update 0.64
- Only the icon locations will be fixed in Update 0.63. Colors will be added in Update 0.64.
Changed depots in v2021 branch