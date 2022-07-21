 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Starfighter update for 21 July 2022

Version 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9162130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


**

UI Visual / Functional enhancements

  • New Selected Menu Item icon
  • New Menu Icon Animations
  • Fixed Navigation Issues

Game Play Improvements

  • Fixed a glitch with Boss elevation
  • Rebalanced Power Bonuses

Several general improvements
**

Changed files in this update

Depot 1989291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link