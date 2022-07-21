Version 1.1.0

**
UI Visual / Functional enhancements
- New Selected Menu Item icon
- New Menu Icon Animations
- Fixed Navigation Issues
Game Play Improvements
- Fixed a glitch with Boss elevation
- Rebalanced Power Bonuses
Several general improvements
**
**
