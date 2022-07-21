 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FPS Chess update for 21 July 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9161689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Re-added piece shadows. Oops!
  • Added a rematch option to end of match.
  • Fixed the Bishop getting stuck after gliding.

Game Balancing

  • The Rook no longer takes damage from grappling.
  • The Rook's grapple range is significantly reduced when not aiming at a Rook wall. When aiming at a Rook wall, however, the range is unlimited.
  • The Rook wall health has been increased.
  • The Queen's throw damage now scales with distance traveled. Close shots don't one-shot, but far shots do.

Upcoming Fixes

  • The crash issue that sometimes occurs when the host wins a game is under investigation.
  • Further optimizations for GPU usage are under investigation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2021911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link