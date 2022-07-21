FPS Chess - Version 1.0.7

Patch Notes
- Re-added piece shadows. Oops!
- Added a rematch option to end of match.
- Fixed the Bishop getting stuck after gliding.
Game Balancing
- The Rook no longer takes damage from grappling.
- The Rook's grapple range is significantly reduced when not aiming at a Rook wall. When aiming at a Rook wall, however, the range is unlimited.
- The Rook wall health has been increased.
- The Queen's throw damage now scales with distance traveled. Close shots don't one-shot, but far shots do.
Upcoming Fixes
- The crash issue that sometimes occurs when the host wins a game is under investigation.
- Further optimizations for GPU usage are under investigation.
