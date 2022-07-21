 Skip to content

Hermea Playtest update for 21 July 2022

Even more Bug Fixes!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9161682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for everyone who has been playing our game!! This Update, like the others, is just some bug fixes based on player feedback!! Thank you so much for playing and make sure to Wish list on Steam for our Final release on August 1st!!

