Luck be a Landlord update for 21 July 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #6

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #6

Build 9161507

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where the text for Symbol/Item Selections was scaling with the UI Scaling setting for Tooltips
  • Fixed a bug where the reminder texts for Permanent Multipliers and Permanent Bonuses on Symbols would sometimes display on the wrong Symbol after a spin
  • Fixed a bug where the Symbol/Item reminder texts in the Inventory had incorrect positioning and scaling if the Inventory UI Scaling setting was above 100%
  • Fixed a bug where the Inventory wasn't displaying correctly at UI Scaling settings above 100% if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
  • Fixed a bug where Hex of Hoarding wasn't working if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
  • Fixed a bug where Shattered Mirrors and Shattered Mirror Essences were affecting Items if the player had 3 or more
  • Fixed a bug where the text displaying "X/12 Payments" wasn't scaling correctly under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where Symbol/Item Selections weren't updating correctly when changing their respective UI Scaling option while they were on screen
  • Fixed a bug where the game could crash if a Symbol/Item Selection was hovered over in a specific way while at least 2 Tooltips were on screen

