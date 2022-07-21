Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #6

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where the text for Symbol/Item Selections was scaling with the UI Scaling setting for Tooltips
- Fixed a bug where the reminder texts for Permanent Multipliers and Permanent Bonuses on Symbols would sometimes display on the wrong Symbol after a spin
- Fixed a bug where the Symbol/Item reminder texts in the Inventory had incorrect positioning and scaling if the Inventory UI Scaling setting was above 100%
- Fixed a bug where the Inventory wasn't displaying correctly at UI Scaling settings above 100% if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where Hex of Hoarding wasn't working if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where Shattered Mirrors and Shattered Mirror Essences were affecting Items if the player had 3 or more
- Fixed a bug where the text displaying "X/12 Payments" wasn't scaling correctly under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where Symbol/Item Selections weren't updating correctly when changing their respective UI Scaling option while they were on screen
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash if a Symbol/Item Selection was hovered over in a specific way while at least 2 Tooltips were on screen
