The Tale of Fighting Nymphs update for 11 August 2022

This game updated v1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta test was done, I updated formally version 1.3.
It is the same to beta test version. ^-^
It’s graphics changed many,
but I think you will like it.
Please play and give me a lot of support.
Thank you.

