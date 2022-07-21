- Fixed typos for Episode 10, 11, and 12
- Added additional CGs for Episodes 14,15, and 18
- 3 new H-Scene CGs
- Fixed Kick of the Lust-Star bug
Foot Fetish Fortress VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 2 update for 21 July 2022
Update note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
