Foot Fetish Fortress VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 2 update for 21 July 2022

Update note

  • Fixed typos for Episode 10, 11, and 12
  • Added additional CGs for Episodes 14,15, and 18
  • 3 new H-Scene CGs
  • Fixed Kick of the Lust-Star bug

