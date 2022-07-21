 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 21 July 2022

Patch 0.23.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9161306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Viewing the world map is allowed during a war, but with a very high camera height.

Fixes:

  • Death messages of mobs flooding the chat.
  • Horses being shifted too deep into the stables.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link