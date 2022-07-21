・Slightly changed the display of the clear button of the report log.
・ Slightly changed the arrangement of shortcut keys during battle
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 21 July 2022
2022.7.21update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
・Slightly changed the display of the clear button of the report log.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update