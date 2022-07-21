 Skip to content

Alien Task Force update for 21 July 2022

QuickFix

Share · View all patches · Build 9160602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a miss spelled word Riffle to Rifle.
Fixed UI for blaster to show recharging.
Fixed Web Shot from Spitter Spiders to look more like web then fireball.

