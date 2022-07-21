 Skip to content

Exodemic update for 21 July 2022

Exodemic 1.2 - Looking Good!

This update is a tiny one that makes some tiny improvements to the game's visuals:

New Environments!

There are two new backgrounds you can encounter on your missions for a little visual variety.

Post Processing!

I added some subtle shaders to try to make things pop a bit more. I know this look isn't for everyone, so you can disable all post-processing in the Settings menu if you prefer the original look.

That's it for now! The number of players has grown by about 500x in the past two days. I'm so incredibly happy to see so many people enjoying the game. I'm keeping track of all the bug reports, and will be aiming to address those in the next patch.

Got feedback? Bugs? Wanna hang out? Join the Discord!

