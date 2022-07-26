 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead by Daylight update for 26 July 2022

6.1.1 | BUGFIX PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 9160438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Add a score event when a perk or effect is disabled by a conspicuous action

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the main menu from playing when using a new account
  • Fixed an issue that caused a visual glitch with the back button when backing out of the store
  • Fixed an issue that caused all Prestige perk charms to display the Balanced Landing charm when inspected
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Exposed icon from Hex: No One Escapes Death to disappear after the hex is transferred to the Hex: Undying totem
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Supply Case and Rummage interactions to be affected by the Calm Spirit perk
  • Fixed an issue that caused the white outline to be missing when getting hit while under the Endurance effect from the Mettle of Man perk
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Spine Chill clock fill to fill in the wrong direction
  • Fixed an issue that caused the head of the Demogorgon to be visible for spectators after traversing to the Upside Down
  • Fixed an issue that caused the wrong scream to trigger after Madness increases from the Doctor's Static Blast
  • Fixed an issue that caused the aura of the Illusionary Doctor to flicker briefly in front of the killer's camera
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Shape and the Ghost Face to be able to stalk through the environment by rapidly moving the camera
  • Fixed an issue that caused a players not to be able to interact with a Green Glyph on The Forsaken Boneyard
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when Feng Min's Warrior Goddess outfit was used. This outfit has been re-enabled for use

Changed files in this update

Dead by Daylight Content Depot 381211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link