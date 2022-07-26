6.1.1 | BUGFIX PATCH

Features
- Add a score event when a perk or effect is disabled by a conspicuous action
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented the main menu from playing when using a new account
- Fixed an issue that caused a visual glitch with the back button when backing out of the store
- Fixed an issue that caused all Prestige perk charms to display the Balanced Landing charm when inspected
- Fixed an issue that caused the Exposed icon from Hex: No One Escapes Death to disappear after the hex is transferred to the Hex: Undying totem
- Fixed an issue that caused the Supply Case and Rummage interactions to be affected by the Calm Spirit perk
- Fixed an issue that caused the white outline to be missing when getting hit while under the Endurance effect from the Mettle of Man perk
- Fixed an issue that caused the Spine Chill clock fill to fill in the wrong direction
- Fixed an issue that caused the head of the Demogorgon to be visible for spectators after traversing to the Upside Down
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong scream to trigger after Madness increases from the Doctor's Static Blast
- Fixed an issue that caused the aura of the Illusionary Doctor to flicker briefly in front of the killer's camera
- Fixed an issue that caused the Shape and the Ghost Face to be able to stalk through the environment by rapidly moving the camera
- Fixed an issue that caused a players not to be able to interact with a Green Glyph on The Forsaken Boneyard
- Fixed a crash that occurred when Feng Min's Warrior Goddess outfit was used. This outfit has been re-enabled for use
Changed files in this update