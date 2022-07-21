 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 21 July 2022

Patch 2021.1.6 (v13)

Share · View all patches · Build 9160258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Champion of the day released. Now you can win gold. You will receive 250 gold for a win and 180, 150, 120, 100, 80, 60, 40, 20, and 10 gold for the following places. Finally, you can gain 10 gold for the fastest lap.
  • Improved filter for abusive messages and nicknames. It now should not be possible to see any in the UI.
  • New championship leaderboard is introduced. It is based on the "champion of the day" mode. Every Sunday, the results of the champion of the day are counted towards the championship. It lasts two months and consists of 8-9 races. It is currently in BETA, and there are currently NO rewards planned for this first one.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1589771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link