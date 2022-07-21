- Champion of the day released. Now you can win gold. You will receive 250 gold for a win and 180, 150, 120, 100, 80, 60, 40, 20, and 10 gold for the following places. Finally, you can gain 10 gold for the fastest lap.
- Improved filter for abusive messages and nicknames. It now should not be possible to see any in the UI.
- New championship leaderboard is introduced. It is based on the "champion of the day" mode. Every Sunday, the results of the champion of the day are counted towards the championship. It lasts two months and consists of 8-9 races. It is currently in BETA, and there are currently NO rewards planned for this first one.
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 21 July 2022
Patch 2021.1.6 (v13)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
