 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 20 July 2022

V1.2.8 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9160133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick hotfix to resolve a crash when starting Tutorial 9

The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.8 Hotfix
  • Fixed a crash when loading into tutorial 9

Sorry if you were impacted by this issue!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1237071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link