Hotfix 0.2.0.1

0.2.0.1 (7/20/2022)
- Bug fix - Fixed money getting drained randomly.
- Bug fix - Solved soft lock on main story mission deliveries not working.
- Bug fix - Corrected research items getting stuck on last cycle.
- Bug fix - Factions won't ask you to build them HQs anymore.
- Bug fix - Endpoint storage buffers work with research labs.
- Crash fix - Fixed crash when getting trash out of a trading post.
- Crash fix - Fixed crash when upgrading tube wreckage to normal tubes.
- Fixed crash logging issues.
Changed files in this update