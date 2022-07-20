 Skip to content

MegaFactory Titan update for 20 July 2022

Hotfix 0.2.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

0.2.0.1 (7/20/2022)

  • Bug fix - Fixed money getting drained randomly.
  • Bug fix - Solved soft lock on main story mission deliveries not working.
  • Bug fix - Corrected research items getting stuck on last cycle.
  • Bug fix - Factions won't ask you to build them HQs anymore.
  • Bug fix - Endpoint storage buffers work with research labs.
  • Crash fix - Fixed crash when getting trash out of a trading post.
  • Crash fix - Fixed crash when upgrading tube wreckage to normal tubes.
  • Fixed crash logging issues.

