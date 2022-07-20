 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 20 July 2022

Update Notes 21st of July

Share · View all patches · Build 9159953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made the game slightly more difficult
  • Fixed glitch second mini-boss
  • Minor UI Updates
  • Added Manual Aim setting (for those who want)
  • Fixed a bug with zombie spawning (zombies would not respawn if the player ran around a lot)
  • Weapon and powerup balancing
  • SFX work
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements
  • XP Gems will now be despawned and aggregated if the player runs very far away from them

Changed files in this update

Depot 1811431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link