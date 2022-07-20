- Made the game slightly more difficult
- Fixed glitch second mini-boss
- Minor UI Updates
- Added Manual Aim setting (for those who want)
- Fixed a bug with zombie spawning (zombies would not respawn if the player ran around a lot)
- Weapon and powerup balancing
- SFX work
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
- XP Gems will now be despawned and aggregated if the player runs very far away from them
Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 20 July 2022
Update Notes 21st of July
Patchnotes via Steam Community
