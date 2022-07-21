Patch Notes v2.5590

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue causing the coin system initialization to fail for new players, preventing them from earning, purchasing coins, and unlocking code items.
- The player’s assist level from free roam and single player are no longer retained in 1v1.
- Fixed an issue causing the Windy hair to fail to blend with hats.
- Fixed the rotation of second base in the fields that were incorrect.
- Fixed the sizing of the home plate.
- Fixed some odd coloring on the mitt.
- Fixed some flickering graphics.
- Fixed running sounds in all fields.
- The audio is no longer affected by the slow motion in the Rules of Baseball.
- The teleport sound is no longer played when entering the booth from the locker room.
Improvements:
- Increased the grab distance when grabbing the ball from the mitt.
- Increased the mitt catching radius.
- Adjusted teleportation timing.
Changed files in this update