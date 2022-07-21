 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 21 July 2022

Patch Notes v2.5590

Patch Notes v2.5590

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue causing the coin system initialization to fail for new players, preventing them from earning, purchasing coins, and unlocking code items.
  • The player’s assist level from free roam and single player are no longer retained in 1v1.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Windy hair to fail to blend with hats.
  • Fixed the rotation of second base in the fields that were incorrect.
  • Fixed the sizing of the home plate.
  • Fixed some odd coloring on the mitt.
  • Fixed some flickering graphics.
  • Fixed running sounds in all fields.
  • The audio is no longer affected by the slow motion in the Rules of Baseball.
  • The teleport sound is no longer played when entering the booth from the locker room.

Improvements:

  • Increased the grab distance when grabbing the ball from the mitt.
  • Increased the mitt catching radius.
  • Adjusted teleportation timing.

